CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati…

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati out 4 months after knee surgery

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday. He was replaced at halftime after not recovering from a challenge by Aissa Mandi inside the area.

The club said Fati’s surgery was successful.

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

He had already been dropped from Spain’s national team because of the injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up