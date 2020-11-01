Atlanta United beats FC Cincinnati 2-0

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a right-footed off a pass from Jürgen Damm. Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

