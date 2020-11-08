Asensio replaces injured Fati in Spain’s national team

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio will replace the injured Ansu Fati in Spain’s national team ahead of…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio will replace the injured Ansu Fati in Spain’s national team ahead of its upcoming Nations League matches, the Spanish soccer federation said on Sunday.

Fati injured his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The club said the 18-year-old forward has a “torn meniscus” but did not provide a timetable for his recovery. It said the necessary treatment will be determined in the coming days.

He was replaced at halftime against Betis after a challenge from Aissa Mandi in the penalty area.

Fati had quickly secured a spot in Spain’s national team, becoming one of its most promising players.

Asensio is set to report to the national team on Monday. Madrid visits Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The Spanish federation had announced on Saturday that Héctor Bellerín of Arsenal would replace Jesús Navas, who was injured while playing for Sevilla.

Spain has a friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday. In the Nations League, it visits Switzerland on Saturday and hosts Spain on Tuesday. The Spaniards have a one-point lead over Germany in Group 4.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.