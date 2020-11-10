CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » Sports » Amid bullying claims, Swiss…

Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday.

The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women’s artistic gymnastics.

Ruedi Hediger, the federation’s director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.

“I regret that under my supervision there were mistakes and that the gymnasts have suffered from them,” Hediger said in a statement from the federation. “I’m sincerely sorry.”

Amid similar allegations at elite level, including in the United States and Britain, the International Gymnastics Federation held an online conference on safe sport last month to help counter what it called “the old, authoritative coaching methods of the past.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA’s Ware resigns; is Director Krebs next out the door?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up