Abu Dhabi royal close to buying English soccer club Derby

DERBY, England (AP) — A member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family has agreed to a deal to buy English soccer club Derby, the second-division team where Wayne Rooney plays.

Derby said Friday a deal “in principle” has been reached with Derventio Holdings Limited, which is controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan. He is the cousin of the owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour.

The purchase of the club is “expected to close very soon,” Derby said after being given the green light by the English Football League.

Derby, which is captained by the 35-year-old Rooney, is coached by former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu and is in next-to-last place in the Championship after 10 games of the season.

