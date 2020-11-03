ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
2020 Gold Glove Winners

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 8:59 PM

American League

P — Griffin Canning, Los Angeles

C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland

1B — Evan White, Seattle

2B — Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — J.P. Crawford, Seattle

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF — Luis Robert, Chicago

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas

National League

P — Max Freid, Atlanta

C — Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

SS — Javier Baez, Chicago

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego

RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

