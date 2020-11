2020 Breeders’ Cup Winners

All Times EDT At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Friday Juvenile Turf Sprint — Golden Pal Juvenile Turf — Fire At Will…

Juvenile Turf Sprint — Golden Pal

Juvenile Turf — Fire At Will

Juvenile Fillies — Vequist

Juvenile Fillies Turf — Aunt Pearl

Juvenile — Essential Quality

Saturday

Filly & Mare Sprint — Gamine

Turf Sprint — Glass Slippers

Dirt Mile — Knicks Go

Filly & Mare Turf — Audarya

Sprint — Whitmore

Mile — Order of Australia

Distaff — Monomoy Girl

Turf — Tarnawa

Classic — Authentic

