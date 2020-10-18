World Series Grand Slams

The list of grand slams hit in World Series history with player, team, date and inning:
Alex Bregman, Houston, Oct. 26, 2019, 7th
Addison Russell, Chicago (NL), Nov. 1, 2016, 3rd
Paul Konerko, Chicago (AL), Oct. 23, 2005, 7th
Tino Martinez, New York (AL), Oct. 17, 1998, 7th
Lonnie Smith, Atlanta, Oct. 22, 1992, 5th
Jose Canseco, Oakland, Oct. 15, 1988, 2nd
Kent Hrbek, Minnesota, Oct. 24, 1987, 6th
Dan Gladden, Minnesota, Oct. 17, 1987, 4th
Dave McNally, Baltimore, Oct. 13, 1970, 6th
Jim Northrup, Detroit, Oct. 9, 1968, 3rd
Joe Pepitone, New York (AL), Oct. 14, 1964, 8th
Ken Boyer, St. Louis, Oct. 11, 1964, 6th
Chuck Hiller, San Francisco, Oct. 8, 1962, 7th
Bobby Richardson, New York (AL), Oct. 8, 1960, 1st
Bill Skowron, New York (AL), Oct. 10, 1956, 7th
Yogi Berra, New York (AL), Oct. 5, 1956, 2nd
Mickey Mantle, New York (AL), Oct. 4, 1953, 3rd
Gil McDougald, New York (AL), Oct. 9, 1951, 3rd
Tony Lazzeri, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, 3rd
Elmer Smith, Cleveland (AL), Oct. 10, 1920, 1st
