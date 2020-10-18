World Series Comebacks

Teams that have rebounded from a 3-2 deficit to win the World Series (x-denotes team that trailed 3-1): 2019_Washington (NL)…

2019_Washington (NL) 4, Houston (AL) 3

2016_Chicago (NL) 4, Cleveland (AL) 3-x

2011_St. Louis (NL) 4, Texas (AL) 3

2002_Anaheim (AL) 4, San Francisco (NL) 3

2001_Arizona (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

1991_Minnesota (AL) 4, Atlanta (NL) 3

1987_Minnesota (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3

1986_New York (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1985_Kansas City (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1982_St. Louis (NL) 4, Milwaukee (AL) 3

1979_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Baltimore (AL) 3-x

1973_Oakland (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1968_Detroit (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1958_New York (AL) 4, Milwaukee (NL) 3-x

1952_New York (AL) 4, Brooklyn (NL) 3

1946_St. Louis (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1940_Cincinnati (NL) 4, Detroit (AL) 3

1934_St. Louis (NL) 4, Detroit 3

1926_St. Louis (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

1925_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Washington (AL) 3-x

1924_Washington (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1921_New York (NL) 5, New York (AL) 3

1903_Boston (AL) 5, Pittsburgh (NL) 3-x

