Wondolowski scores twice, Earthquakes top Real Salt Lake 2-0

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 12:53 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night.

San Jose (7-8-6) moved into seventh place in the Western Conference, one point behind LAFC and FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake (5-8-7) has been shut out in back-to-back games and remains two points back of eighth-place Vancouver with two games remaining in the regular season.

Cristian Espinoza fired a shot that hit the left post and Wondolowski tapped in the rebound from close range in the 16th minute. The duo nearly connected again, but goalkeeper Andrew Putna blocked Wondolowski’s right-footed shot in the 53rd.

Shea Salinas later crossed to Wondolowski, who tapped in his sixth goal of the season in the 74th minute.

Wondolowski, who has 165 career goals and is the MLS all-time scoring leader, snapped an 11-game scoreless streak. He has 26 career goals in October. No other player in MLS history has more than 14.

Damir Kreilach, who leads Real Salt Lake with seven goals, missed a shot to the right in the 13th minute. Marcelo Silva’s header hit the post in the 41st.

