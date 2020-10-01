WNBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84 Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17 (4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79 (7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59 Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (1)Las Vegas 3, (7)Connecticut 2 Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75 Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68 Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63 (2)Seattle 3, (4)Minnesota 0 Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86 Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79 Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71 Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (1)Las Vegas vs. (2)Seattle Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.