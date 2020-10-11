Winners of most men’s singles titles at one Grand Slam

13_Rafael Nadal, French Open (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20) 8_Roger Federer, Wimbledon (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017) 8_Novak Djokovic, Australian Open (2008, 2011-13,…

13_Rafael Nadal, French Open (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20)

8_Roger Federer, Wimbledon (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017)

8_Novak Djokovic, Australian Open (2008, 2011-13, 2015-16, 2019-20)

7_Richard Sears, U.S. Championships (1881-87)

7_Willie Renshaw, Wimbledon (1881-86, 1889)

7_Bill Larned, U.S. Championships (1901-02, 1907-11)

7_Bill Tilden, U.S. Championships (1920-25, 1929)

7_Pete Sampras, Wimbledon (1993-95, 1997-00)

