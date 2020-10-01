Westwood makes 2 eagles in 9-under 62, leads Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62…

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62 that included two eagles, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

The 47-year-old former top-ranked player was bogey-free around a course he visited last month to prep ahead of the U.S. Open, and which he knows well having previously lived in nearby Edinburgh.

Westwood eagled Nos. 3 and 7 and also birdied No. 5 to go out in 31. He then made four birdies in five holes from No. 12.

On a low-scoring day in North Berwick when Westwood and other afternoon starters got the best of the conditions, Alexander Bjork — who had five straight birdies in his back nine — and Joost Luiten shot 63 to share second place. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was a stroke further back after a 64.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, the two highest-ranked players in the field at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively, both shot 69 and were seven strokes off the lead.

“We got a little bit lucky with the best side of the draw,” said Westwood, seeking his 26th win on the European Tour, “but you’ve still got to make hay while the sun shines or the wind drops, and I did that.

“I had to be disciplined at the U.S. Open and I just tried to carry that on here, playing away from some flags and attacking others.”

With a prize fund of $7 million, the Scottish Open is easily the most lucrative tournament on the European Tour since it resumed in July after the coronavirus outbreak. It is the second Rolex Series event on the reshaped 2020 Race to Dubai.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.