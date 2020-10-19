CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Virus-hit Genoa manages 0-0 draw at Verona in Serie A

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 4:43 PM

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Genoa managed to draw at Hellas Verona 0-0 in Serie A on Monday despite missing seven players who have the coronavirus.

It was Genoa’s first match in more than three weeks after the game against Torino on Oct. 3 was postponed as more than 20 Genoa players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Verona was also missing two players who are positive — Koray Gunter and Antonin Barak.

Verona has seven points from four matches while Genoa has four points from three games.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin was decisive with a series of difficult saves.

