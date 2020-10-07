US women’s soccer team plans camp in Colorado this month

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will hold a training camp beginning Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado.…

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will hold a training camp beginning Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado.

The roster has not been announced for the 10-day training camp, which will be the first time the team will come together since the SheBelieves Cup tournament in March. The start will come after the National Women’s Soccer League fall series concludes.

The team and staff members will be in a controlled environment in a Denver-area hotel for the duration of the camp, following a strict health and safety protocol. Players will be tested before leaving for camp, on arrival and then every two days.

“Getting the national team back together brings us relief and excitement, and I’m thankful for all the work done behind the scenes to make this happen, and make it happen safely for all the players and staff,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “We’re going to be smart and efficient in how we conduct this camp, but we know that the Olympics will be coming fast once the calendar turns to 2021, so we have to make as much progress as we can during the time we have in Denver.”

