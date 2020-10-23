CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Trophy for MLS team with top record to be awarded after all

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 4:39 PM

The Supporters’ Shield, the trophy given to the MLS team with the best regular-season record, will be handed out after all this season.

The Supporters’ Shield Foundation, which oversees the annual award, reversed its recent decision to dispense with the Shield during a season disrupted by the pandemic.

“We had based our initial decision on the many schedule imbalances throughout the 2020 season,” the foundation said in a statement Friday. “However, the conversations we have had over the last week have proven that a winner should be declared no matter what.”

The Shield has been handed out since 1998. The 1996 and 1997 teams were later inscribed on the trophy.

Toronto FC is leading the standings with four games remaining. D.C. United and the Los Angeles Galaxy have won the Shield four times.

