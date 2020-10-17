CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
The Latest: Leipzig midfielder tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 10:55 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga club before its match in Augsburg that the 22-year-old Haidara returned a positive result in the routine pre-game check.

The German club said the “values are below the normal level” and that Haidara “is not infectious.”

Haidara has been isolated and separated from the rest of the squad as a precautionary measure.

Germany was widely lauded for rapidly slowing the spread of the virus when the pandemic first broke out but the numbers have been climbing rapidly.

