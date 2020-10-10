CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Spanish co-driver dies in crash at rally in Portugal

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 11:37 AM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s Rally Vidreiro has reported the death of Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo after her car crashed during the race on Saturday.

The rally said in a statement that Salvo was attended to by medics but died on site before the arrival of a medical helicopter.

The 21-year-old Salvo was co-driving for Miguel Socias’ Peugeot.

“Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal,” Peugeot Sport said on Twitter.

The race was canceled after the incident.

