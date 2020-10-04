Southampton beats winless West Brom 2-0 in Premier League

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton secured its second Premier League success of the season with a 2-0 victory over winless…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton secured its second Premier League success of the season with a 2-0 victory over winless West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone had made three diving saves before Moussa Djenepo put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute with a shot into the bottom corner.

Just as West Brom looked to be gaining a foothold in the game, Southampton doubled its lead, with the ball looping to Oriol Romeu who sent a powerful volley into the net in the 69th for his first Southampton goal since February 2019.

West Brom has collected only one point in four games since returning to the Premier League.

