CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. stays in Phase Two for now | Alexandria's 'streatery' extended through 2021 | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Senators acquire defenseman Erik…

Senators acquire defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Ducks

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

Gudbranson, an Ottawa native, had four goals, five assists and 95 penalty minutes in 51 games with Pittsburgh and Anaheim in 2019-20. In 518 career games with Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Anaheim, the 28-year-old defender has 20 goals, 53 assists and 581 penalty minutes.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up