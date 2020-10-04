CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Seattle scores all its…

Seattle scores all its goals in 2nd half, tops Vancouver 3-1

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field.

Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out to put Seattle (8-3-3) up 1-0. Seven minutes later, Vancouver’s Érik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.

Freddy Montero got Vancouver (5-10-0) on the board when he scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up