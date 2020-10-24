CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Santos leads Union to 5-0 rout of Toronto

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 9:41 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sergio Santos scored three times, and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 5-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia (12-3-5) moved into a first-place tie with Toronto (12-3-5) atop Major League Soccer. The Union also improved to 7-0-0 at home this season.

It was Toronto’s first defeat in 10 games.

Santos scored in the 27th, 63rd and 68th minutes. He entered with four goals on the season.

It was the fourth hat trick in Union history. C.J. Sapong was the last Philadelphia player to accomplish the feat, against the New York Red Bulls in May 2017.

