Rossi, Segura score goals as LAFC beats Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 12:49 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura scored to help Los Angeles FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Rossi, despite missing three games on international duty with Uruguay, has an MLS-leading 13 goals this season.

Using the outside of his foot, Mohamed El-Munir slipped a cross past goalkeeper Marko Maric to Rossi for an empty-netter in the ninth minute. Segura tapped one into the side of the net in the 22nd, making it 2-0.

Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back-to-back games for the second time this season — both in October.

Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball as he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — the 26-year-old son of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — tapped in from point-blank range in the 46th minute to cap the scoring.

Vermeer made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Houston’s Mauro Manotas in the 33rd minute.

Matías Vera was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute, then another in the 59th, and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-8-9) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

