ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Sports » Pogba lashes out at…

Pogba lashes out at media outlets over ‘fake news’ stories

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba lashed out at a British tabloid on Monday and said he is taking legal action against media outlets who have reported that he is quitting international soccer.

Using what it called “various Middle Eastern news sources,” British newspaper The Sun reported that Pogba would stop playing for France’s national team because of comments made by the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, about Islam.

The Manchester United player, who is a practising Muslim, said he is “appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated” at being the subject of “fake headlines” amid current events in France.

In a post on Instagram, Pogba put a sticker saying “UNACCEPTABLE FAKE NEWS” over a screenshot of the article published by The Sun.

Pogba said the reports had created “a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.”

The Sun said Monday it had amended the original version of the article.

Macron this month denounced what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb and urged the nation to stand united against extremism.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence,” Pogba wrote in his Instagram post. “My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected.”

Pogba has played 72 times for France and was a member of its World Cup-winning team in 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up