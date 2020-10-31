ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Picault scores twice, FC Dallas beats Dynamo 3-0

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 5:58 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas’ 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.

In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from Andrés Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.

Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.

