PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

Sunday At TPC Summerlin Course Las Vegas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72 Final Round

Martin Laird (500), $1,260,000 65-63-65-68_261

Austin Cook (245), $623,000 63-65-67-66_261

Matthew Wolff (245), $623,000 68-66-61-66_261

Abraham Ancer (135), $343,000 66-66-65-67_264

James Hahn (100), $259,000 64-66-67-68_265

Peter Malnati (100), $259,000 66-62-71-66_265

Will Zalatoris, $259,000 68-64-64-69_265

Patrick Cantlay (75), $190,750 63-65-65-73_266

Bryson DeChambeau (75), $190,750 62-67-71-66_266

Si Woo Kim (75), $190,750 67-67-63-69_266

Matthew NeSmith (75), $190,750 66-68-64-68_266

Justin Suh, $190,750 68-65-66-67_266

Sungjae Im (54), $125,417 67-63-69-68_267

Joaquin Niemann (54), $125,417 68-66-67-66_267

Webb Simpson (54), $125,417 68-67-65-67_267

Harold Varner III (54), $125,417 63-68-66-70_267

Wyndham Clark (54), $125,417 67-63-65-72_267

Brian Harman (54), $125,417 65-63-67-72_267

John Huh (43), $86,030 69-66-64-69_268

Zach Johnson (43), $86,030 65-68-68-67_268

Louis Oosthuizen (43), $86,030 65-68-71-64_268

Scott Piercy (43), $86,030 68-65-67-68_268

Cameron Tringale (43), $86,030 66-66-66-70_268

Tom Hoge (36), $61,950 70-64-66-69_269

Patton Kizzire (36), $61,950 67-68-65-69_269

Cameron Smith (36), $61,950 70-63-66-70_269

Michael Gligic (28), $47,950 65-67-66-72_270

Russell Henley (28), $47,950 67-67-66-70_270

Andrew Landry (28), $47,950 64-68-67-71_270

Sebastián Muñoz (28), $47,950 68-67-68-67_270

Rob Oppenheim (28), $47,950 64-71-65-70_270

J.T. Poston (28), $47,950 67-66-66-71_270

Adam Schenk (28), $47,950 67-67-67-69_270

Emiliano Grillo (18), $33,483 64-69-72-66_271

Beau Hossler (18), $33,483 69-64-73-65_271

Matt Kuchar (18), $33,483 67-66-72-66_271

Sam Burns (18), $33,483 67-66-68-70_271

Dylan Frittelli (18), $33,483 67-64-70-70_271

Adam Hadwin (18), $33,483 67-68-62-74_271

Charles Howell III (18), $33,483 69-64-67-71_271

Ryan Palmer (18), $33,483 67-66-70-68_271

Robby Shelton (18), $33,483 67-67-68-69_271

Joseph Bramlett (10), $21,665 68-66-64-74_272

Sergio Garcia (10), $21,665 66-64-69-73_272

Sung Kang (10), $21,665 68-65-68-71_272

Tom Lewis (10), $21,665 67-67-65-73_272

Troy Merritt (10), $21,665 68-66-70-68_272

Kevin Na (10), $21,665 66-66-64-76_272

Brandt Snedeker (10), $21,665 67-68-63-74_272

Sepp Straka (10), $21,665 65-66-70-71_272

Brice Garnett (8), $17,570 65-66-68-74_273

Cameron Davis (7), $16,674 65-69-70-70_274

Matt Jones (7), $16,674 67-67-67-73_274

Nate Lashley (7), $16,674 63-67-69-75_274

C.T. Pan (7), $16,674 68-66-69-71_274

Rory Sabbatini (7), $16,674 67-66-66-75_274

Denny McCarthy (6), $16,170 66-69-68-72_275

Bronson Burgoon (5), $15,750 64-68-72-72_276

Joel Dahmen (5), $15,750 67-68-69-72_276

Hunter Mahan (5), $15,750 67-68-69-72_276

Henrik Norlander (5), $15,750 67-65-74-70_276

Andrew Putnam (5), $15,750 67-67-68-74_276

Chez Reavie (4), $15,330 68-64-71-75_278

Stewart Cink (4), $15,120 67-63-70-81_281

George Markham, $15,120 70-64-73-74_281

Luke Donald (4), $14,910 69-66-72-75_282

Martin Laird won in a playoff with Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff in the 2nd playoff hole.

