PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

Saturday At TPC Summerlin Course Las Vegas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72 Third Round

Martin Laird 65-63-65_193

Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65_193

Matthew Wolff 68-66-61_195

Wyndham Clark 67-63-65_195

Brian Harman 65-63-67_195

Austin Cook 63-65-67_195

Will Zalatoris 68-64-64_196

Kevin Na 66-66-64_196

Adam Hadwin 67-68-62_197

Si Woo Kim 67-67-63_197

Abraham Ancer 66-66-65_197

Harold Varner III 63-68-66_197

James Hahn 64-66-67_197

Brandt Snedeker 67-68-63_198

Matthew NeSmith 66-68-64_198

Joseph Bramlett 68-66-64_198

Michael Gligic 65-67-66_198

Cameron Tringale 66-66-66_198

John Huh 69-66-64_199

Tom Lewis 67-67-65_199

Rory Sabbatini 67-66-66_199

Cameron Smith 70-63-66_199

Justin Suh 68-65-66_199

J.T. Poston 67-66-66_199

Andrew Landry 64-68-67_199

Brice Garnett 65-66-68_199

Sungjae Im 67-63-69_199

Sergio Garcia 66-64-69_199

Nate Lashley 63-67-69_199

Peter Malnati 66-62-71_199

Rob Oppenheim 64-71-65_200

Patton Kizzire 67-68-65_200

Webb Simpson 68-67-65_200

Russell Henley 67-67-66_200

Tom Hoge 70-64-66_200

Scott Piercy 68-65-67_200

Charles Howell III 69-64-67_200

Stewart Cink 67-63-70_200

Bryson DeChambeau 62-67-71_200

Joaquin Niemann 68-66-67_201

Matt Jones 67-67-67_201

Adam Schenk 67-67-67_201

Sam Burns 67-66-68_201

Zach Johnson 65-68-68_201

Sung Kang 68-65-68_201

Dylan Frittelli 67-64-70_201

Sepp Straka 65-66-70_201

Andrew Putnam 67-67-68_202

Robby Shelton 67-67-68_202

Denny McCarthy 66-69-68_203

Sebastián Muñoz 68-67-68_203

C.T. Pan 68-66-69_203

Ryan Palmer 67-66-70_203

Chez Reavie 68-64-71_203

Joel Dahmen 67-68-69_204

Cameron Davis 65-69-70_204

Hunter Mahan 67-68-69_204

Troy Merritt 68-66-70_204

Louis Oosthuizen 65-68-71_204

Bronson Burgoon 64-68-72_204

Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72_205

Matt Kuchar 67-66-72_205

Beau Hossler 69-64-73_206

Henrik Norlander 67-65-74_206

Luke Donald 69-66-72_207

George Markham 70-64-73_207

