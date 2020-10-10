PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Summerlin Course
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
|Third Round
Martin Laird 65-63-65_193
Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65_193
Matthew Wolff 68-66-61_195
Wyndham Clark 67-63-65_195
Brian Harman 65-63-67_195
Austin Cook 63-65-67_195
Will Zalatoris 68-64-64_196
Kevin Na 66-66-64_196
Adam Hadwin 67-68-62_197
Si Woo Kim 67-67-63_197
Abraham Ancer 66-66-65_197
Harold Varner III 63-68-66_197
James Hahn 64-66-67_197
Brandt Snedeker 67-68-63_198
Matthew NeSmith 66-68-64_198
Joseph Bramlett 68-66-64_198
Michael Gligic 65-67-66_198
Cameron Tringale 66-66-66_198
John Huh 69-66-64_199
Tom Lewis 67-67-65_199
Rory Sabbatini 67-66-66_199
Cameron Smith 70-63-66_199
Justin Suh 68-65-66_199
J.T. Poston 67-66-66_199
Andrew Landry 64-68-67_199
Brice Garnett 65-66-68_199
Sungjae Im 67-63-69_199
Sergio Garcia 66-64-69_199
Nate Lashley 63-67-69_199
Peter Malnati 66-62-71_199
Rob Oppenheim 64-71-65_200
Patton Kizzire 67-68-65_200
Webb Simpson 68-67-65_200
Russell Henley 67-67-66_200
Tom Hoge 70-64-66_200
Scott Piercy 68-65-67_200
Charles Howell III 69-64-67_200
Stewart Cink 67-63-70_200
Bryson DeChambeau 62-67-71_200
Joaquin Niemann 68-66-67_201
Matt Jones 67-67-67_201
Adam Schenk 67-67-67_201
Sam Burns 67-66-68_201
Zach Johnson 65-68-68_201
Sung Kang 68-65-68_201
Dylan Frittelli 67-64-70_201
Sepp Straka 65-66-70_201
Andrew Putnam 67-67-68_202
Robby Shelton 67-67-68_202
Denny McCarthy 66-69-68_203
Sebastián Muñoz 68-67-68_203
C.T. Pan 68-66-69_203
Ryan Palmer 67-66-70_203
Chez Reavie 68-64-71_203
Joel Dahmen 67-68-69_204
Cameron Davis 65-69-70_204
Hunter Mahan 67-68-69_204
Troy Merritt 68-66-70_204
Louis Oosthuizen 65-68-71_204
Bronson Burgoon 64-68-72_204
Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72_205
Matt Kuchar 67-66-72_205
Beau Hossler 69-64-73_206
Henrik Norlander 67-65-74_206
Luke Donald 69-66-72_207
George Markham 70-64-73_207
