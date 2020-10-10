PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Summerlin Course
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
|Third Round
Martin Laird 65-63-65_193 -20
Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65_193 -20
Matthew Wolff 68-66-61_195 -18
Wyndham Clark 67-63-65_195 -18
Brian Harman 65-63-67_195 -18
Austin Cook 63-65-67_195 -18
Will Zalatoris 68-64-64_196 -17
Kevin Na 66-66-64_196 -17
Adam Hadwin 67-68-62_197 -16
Si Woo Kim 67-67-63_197 -16
Abraham Ancer 66-66-65_197 -16
Harold Varner III 63-68-66_197 -16
James Hahn 64-66-67_197 -16
Brandt Snedeker 67-68-63_198 -15
Matthew NeSmith 66-68-64_198 -15
Joseph Bramlett 68-66-64_198 -15
Michael Gligic 65-67-66_198 -15
Cameron Tringale 66-66-66_198 -15
John Huh 69-66-64_199 -14
Tom Lewis 67-67-65_199 -14
Rory Sabbatini 67-66-66_199 -14
Cameron Smith 70-63-66_199 -14
Justin Suh 68-65-66_199 -14
J.T. Poston 67-66-66_199 -14
Andrew Landry 64-68-67_199 -14
Brice Garnett 65-66-68_199 -14
Sungjae Im 67-63-69_199 -14
Sergio Garcia 66-64-69_199 -14
Nate Lashley 63-67-69_199 -14
Peter Malnati 66-62-71_199 -14
Rob Oppenheim 64-71-65_200 -13
Patton Kizzire 67-68-65_200 -13
Webb Simpson 68-67-65_200 -13
Russell Henley 67-67-66_200 -13
Tom Hoge 70-64-66_200 -13
Scott Piercy 68-65-67_200 -13
Charles Howell III 69-64-67_200 -13
Stewart Cink 67-63-70_200 -13
Bryson DeChambeau 62-67-71_200 -13
Joaquin Niemann 68-66-67_201 -12
Matt Jones 67-67-67_201 -12
Adam Schenk 67-67-67_201 -12
Sam Burns 67-66-68_201 -12
Zach Johnson 65-68-68_201 -12
Sung Kang 68-65-68_201 -12
Dylan Frittelli 67-64-70_201 -12
Sepp Straka 65-66-70_201 -12
Andrew Putnam 67-67-68_202 -11
Robby Shelton 67-67-68_202 -11
Denny McCarthy 66-69-68_203 -10
Sebastián Muñoz 68-67-68_203 -10
C.T. Pan 68-66-69_203 -10
Ryan Palmer 67-66-70_203 -10
Chez Reavie 68-64-71_203 -10
Joel Dahmen 67-68-69_204 -9
Cameron Davis 65-69-70_204 -9
Hunter Mahan 67-68-69_204 -9
Troy Merritt 68-66-70_204 -9
Louis Oosthuizen 65-68-71_204 -9
Bronson Burgoon 64-68-72_204 -9
Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72_205 -8
Matt Kuchar 67-66-72_205 -8
Beau Hossler 69-64-73_206 -7
Henrik Norlander 67-65-74_206 -7
Luke Donald 69-66-72_207 -6
George Markham 70-64-73_207 -6
