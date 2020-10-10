PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores

Saturday At TPC Summerlin Course Las Vegas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72 Third Round Martin Laird 65-63-65_193 -20 Patrick…

Saturday At TPC Summerlin Course Las Vegas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72 Third Round

Martin Laird 65-63-65_193 -20

Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65_193 -20

Matthew Wolff 68-66-61_195 -18

Wyndham Clark 67-63-65_195 -18

Brian Harman 65-63-67_195 -18

Austin Cook 63-65-67_195 -18

Will Zalatoris 68-64-64_196 -17

Kevin Na 66-66-64_196 -17

Adam Hadwin 67-68-62_197 -16

Si Woo Kim 67-67-63_197 -16

Abraham Ancer 66-66-65_197 -16

Harold Varner III 63-68-66_197 -16

James Hahn 64-66-67_197 -16

Brandt Snedeker 67-68-63_198 -15

Matthew NeSmith 66-68-64_198 -15

Joseph Bramlett 68-66-64_198 -15

Michael Gligic 65-67-66_198 -15

Cameron Tringale 66-66-66_198 -15

John Huh 69-66-64_199 -14

Tom Lewis 67-67-65_199 -14

Rory Sabbatini 67-66-66_199 -14

Cameron Smith 70-63-66_199 -14

Justin Suh 68-65-66_199 -14

J.T. Poston 67-66-66_199 -14

Andrew Landry 64-68-67_199 -14

Brice Garnett 65-66-68_199 -14

Sungjae Im 67-63-69_199 -14

Sergio Garcia 66-64-69_199 -14

Nate Lashley 63-67-69_199 -14

Peter Malnati 66-62-71_199 -14

Rob Oppenheim 64-71-65_200 -13

Patton Kizzire 67-68-65_200 -13

Webb Simpson 68-67-65_200 -13

Russell Henley 67-67-66_200 -13

Tom Hoge 70-64-66_200 -13

Scott Piercy 68-65-67_200 -13

Charles Howell III 69-64-67_200 -13

Stewart Cink 67-63-70_200 -13

Bryson DeChambeau 62-67-71_200 -13

Joaquin Niemann 68-66-67_201 -12

Matt Jones 67-67-67_201 -12

Adam Schenk 67-67-67_201 -12

Sam Burns 67-66-68_201 -12

Zach Johnson 65-68-68_201 -12

Sung Kang 68-65-68_201 -12

Dylan Frittelli 67-64-70_201 -12

Sepp Straka 65-66-70_201 -12

Andrew Putnam 67-67-68_202 -11

Robby Shelton 67-67-68_202 -11

Denny McCarthy 66-69-68_203 -10

Sebastián Muñoz 68-67-68_203 -10

C.T. Pan 68-66-69_203 -10

Ryan Palmer 67-66-70_203 -10

Chez Reavie 68-64-71_203 -10

Joel Dahmen 67-68-69_204 -9

Cameron Davis 65-69-70_204 -9

Hunter Mahan 67-68-69_204 -9

Troy Merritt 68-66-70_204 -9

Louis Oosthuizen 65-68-71_204 -9

Bronson Burgoon 64-68-72_204 -9

Emiliano Grillo 64-69-72_205 -8

Matt Kuchar 67-66-72_205 -8

Beau Hossler 69-64-73_206 -7

Henrik Norlander 67-65-74_206 -7

Luke Donald 69-66-72_207 -6

George Markham 70-64-73_207 -6

