PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Sunday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round Sergio Garcia (500), $1,188,000 68-68-66-67—269 Peter Malnati (300), $719,400 70-67-70-63—270 J.T. Poston (190), $455,400 66-67-69-70—272 Keegan Bradley (123), $297,000 66-65-73-69—273 Henrik Norlander (123), $297,000 69-70-69-65—273 Cameron Davis (83), $201,300 66-73-63-72—274 Charley Hoffman (83), $201,300 64-69-72-69—274 Denny McCarthy (83), $201,300 68-67-69-70—274 Tyler McCumber (83), $201,300 70-69-66-69—274 Scott Stallings (83), $201,300 67-72-68-67—274 Kristoffer Ventura (83), $201,300 67-68-68-71—274 Wesley Bryan (58), $131,010 72-69-66-68—275 Stewart Cink (58), $131,010 69-69-72-65—275 MJ Daffue, $131,010 65-69-72-69—275 C.T. Pan (58), $131,010 70-69-68-68—275 Rory Sabbatini (58), $131,010 72-68-66-69—275 Corey Conners (46), $90,750 67-70-69-70—276 Maverick McNealy (46), $90,750 69-71-67-69—276 Matthew NeSmith (46), $90,750 68-71-68-69—276 Chase Seiffert (46), $90,750 70-68-69-69—276 Brandt Snedeker (46), $90,750 70-66-67-73—276 Aaron Wise (46), $90,750 68-69-67-72—276 Kevin Chappell (36), $59,070 64-72-72-70—278 Doug Ghim (36), $59,070 71-70-67-70—278 Zach Johnson (36), $59,070 70-71-68-69—278 Sebastián Muñoz (36), $59,070 64-73-70-71—278 Camilo Villegas (36), $59,070 69-69-74-66—278 Tom Hoge (29), $46,200 71-68-70-70—279 Sungjae Im (29), $46,200 71-70-72-66—279 Martin Laird (29), $46,200 68-69-72-70—279 Doc Redman (29), $46,200 70-70-70-69—279 Adam Schenk (24), $39,380 69-71-70-70—280 Charl Schwartzel (24), $39,380 68-73-70-69—280 Roger Sloan (24), $39,380 67-71-71-71—280 Emiliano Grillo (21), $35,145 69-72-71-69—281 Bill Haas (21), $35,145 69-72-71-69—281 Michael Gligic (16), $28,710 65-73-75-69—282 Talor Gooch (16), $28,710 66-70-74-72—282 Brian Harman (16), $28,710 70-70-70-72—282 Si Woo Kim (16), $28,710 72-69-74-67—282 Anirban Lahiri (16), $28,710 66-70-77-69—282 Scottie Scheffler (16), $28,710 73-67-72-70—282 Cameron Tringale (16), $28,710 68-69-72-73—282 Joseph Bramlett (12), $22,770 70-71-69-73—283 Hank Lebioda (12), $22,770 69-71-69-74—283 Ryan Armour (9), $17,980 67-72-73-72—284 Rafa Cabrera Bello (9), $17,980 72-69-71-72—284 Kelly Kraft (9), $17,980 71-69-73-71—284 Jimmy Walker (9), $17,980 64-77-71-72—284 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (9), $17,980 68-73-70-73—284 Chez Reavie (9), $17,980 70-71-71-72—284 D.J. Trahan (9), $17,980 72-68-71-73—284 Will Gordon (6), $15,609 72-69-70-74—285 Chris Kirk (6), $15,609 68-70-75-72—285 Grayson Murray (6), $15,609 70-71-73-71—285 Andrew Putnam (6), $15,609 68-71-73-73—285 Beau Hossler (6), $15,180 72-69-74-71—286 Scott Piercy (6), $15,180 70-71-69-76—286 Patton Kizzire (5), $14,784 72-69-78-68—287 Steve Lewton, $14,784 68-73-73-73—287 Cameron Percy (5), $14,784 69-70-74-74—287 Richy Werenski (5), $14,784 70-71-73-73—287 Jay McLuen, $14,454 70-71-75-73—289 Vincent Whaley (4), $14,322 71-70-73-76—290 J.B. Holmes (4), $14,190 71-68-71-81—291 Wyndham Clark (4), $14,058 71-69-74-78—292

