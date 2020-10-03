CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 7:18 PM

Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Third Round
Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202 -14
Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202 -14
J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202 -14
Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203 -13
Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203 -13
Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204 -12
Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204 -12
Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204 -12
Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205 -11
Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205 -11
Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66—206 -10
Corey Conners 67-70-69—206 -10
MJ Daffue 65-69-72—206 -10
Wesley Bryan 72-69-66—207 -9
Maverick McNealy 69-71-67—207 -9
C.T. Pan 70-69-68—207 -9
Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207 -9
Matthew NeSmith 68-71-68—207 -9
Chase Seiffert 70-68-69—207 -9
Sebastián Muñoz 64-73-70—207 -9
Peter Malnati 70-67-70—207 -9
Doug Ghim 71-70-67—208 -8
Henrik Norlander 69-70-69—208 -8
Kevin Chappell 64-72-72—208 -8
Zach Johnson 70-71-68—209 -7
Hank Lebioda 69-71-69—209 -7
Tom Hoge 71-68-70—209 -7
Roger Sloan 67-71-71—209 -7
Martin Laird 68-69-72—209 -7
Cameron Tringale 68-69-72—209 -7
Joseph Bramlett 70-71-69—210 -6
Scott Piercy 70-71-69—210 -6
Doc Redman 70-70-70—210 -6
Brian Harman 70-70-70—210 -6
Adam Schenk 69-71-70—210 -6
J.B. Holmes 71-68-71—210 -6
Stewart Cink 69-69-72—210 -6
Talor Gooch 66-70-74—210 -6
Will Gordon 72-69-70—211 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-73-70—211 -5
Charl Schwartzel 68-73-70—211 -5
D.J. Trahan 72-68-71—211 -5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69-71—212 -4
Chez Reavie 70-71-71—212 -4
Jimmy Walker 64-77-71—212 -4
Emiliano Grillo 69-72-71—212 -4
Bill Haas 69-72-71—212 -4
Scottie Scheffler 73-67-72—212 -4
Andrew Putnam 68-71-73—212 -4
Ryan Armour 67-72-73—212 -4
Camilo Villegas 69-69-74—212 -4
Sungjae Im 71-70-72—213 -3
Kelly Kraft 71-69-73—213 -3
Cameron Percy 69-70-74—213 -3
Michael Gligic 65-73-75—213 -3
Chris Kirk 68-70-75—213 -3
Anirban Lahiri 66-70-77—213 -3
Steve Lewton 68-73-73—214 -2
Richy Werenski 70-71-73—214 -2
Vincent Whaley 71-70-73—214 -2
Grayson Murray 70-71-73—214 -2
Wyndham Clark 71-69-74—214 -2
Beau Hossler 72-69-74—215 -1
Si Woo Kim 72-69-74—215 -1
Jay McLuen 70-71-75—216 E
Patton Kizzire 72-69-78—219 +3

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

