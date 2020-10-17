PGA Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 First Round Bernhard Langer 35-32_067 Retief Goosen 33-35_068 Joey Sindelar 35-33_068 Phil Mickelson 35-33_068 Brandt Jobe 34-34_068 Mike Weir 33-35_068 Steve Pate 34-35_069 Chris DiMarco 32-37_069 Scott Parel 33-36_069 Kevin Sutherland 36-33_069 Wes Short, Jr. 34-35_069 David McKenzie 34-35_069 Robin Byrd 35-34_069 Jeff Sluman 36-34_070 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35_070 Paul Goydos 35-35_070 Paul Broadhurst 34-36_070 Jeff Maggert 34-36_070 Kirk Triplett 36-35_071 Tom Byrum 34-37_071 Jim Furyk 36-35_071 Jay Haas 36-35_071 Kenny Perry 37-34_071 Steve Flesch 39-32_071 Rocco Mediate 36-35_071 David Frost 37-35_072 Corey Pavin 36-36_072 Ken Duke 37-35_072 Robert Karlsson 40-32_072 Rod Pampling 36-36_072 Jesper Parnevik 37-35_072 Scott McCarron 37-35_072 Michael Allen 36-36_072 Ernie Els 37-35_072 Kent Jones 36-36_072 Colin Montgomerie 39-33_072 K.J. Choi 36-36_072 Vijay Singh 37-35_072 Billy Mayfair 36-36_072 Scott Dunlap 37-35_072 Ken Tanigawa 36-36_072 Glen Day 37-35_072 Scott Verplank 35-37_072 Mark Brooks 36-36_072 Steve Jones 36-36_072 Esteban Toledo 36-36_072 Lee Janzen 37-36_073 Willie Wood 36-37_073 Dicky Pride 35-38_073 Marco Dawson 36-37_073 John Huston 36-37_073 Doug Barron 35-38_073 Mark O’Meara 36-37_073 Joe Durant 37-36_073 Duffy Waldorf 36-38_074 Woody Austin 39-35_074 Jerry Kelly 35-39_074 Miguel Angel Jiménez 37-37_074 Brett Quigley 39-35_074 David Toms 36-38_074 Gene Sauers 37-37_074 Stephen Leaney 37-37_074 John Daly 36-38_074 Russ Cochran 38-36_074 Larry Mize 36-39_075 Darren Clarke 38-37_075 Shane Bertsch 39-36_075 Tim Herron 37-38_075 Stephen Ames 38-37_075 Mike Goodes 37-38_075 Dudley Hart 38-38_076 Frank Lickliter II 38-38_076 Tom Lehman 38-38_076 Olin Browne 36-40_076 Bob Estes 38-38_076 Bobby Wadkins 41-35_076 Tim Petrovic 36-41_077 Scott Hoch 38-39_077 Rich Beem 40-38_078 Peter Jacobsen 40-41_081 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.