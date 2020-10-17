CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
PGA Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 2:33 PM

Saturday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
First Round

Bernhard Langer 35-32_067

Retief Goosen 33-35_068

Joey Sindelar 35-33_068

Phil Mickelson 35-33_068

Brandt Jobe 34-34_068

Mike Weir 33-35_068

Steve Pate 34-35_069

Chris DiMarco 32-37_069

Scott Parel 33-36_069

Kevin Sutherland 36-33_069

Wes Short, Jr. 34-35_069

David McKenzie 34-35_069

Robin Byrd 35-34_069

Jeff Sluman 36-34_070

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35_070

Paul Goydos 35-35_070

Paul Broadhurst 34-36_070

Jeff Maggert 34-36_070

Kirk Triplett 36-35_071

Tom Byrum 34-37_071

Jim Furyk 36-35_071

Jay Haas 36-35_071

Kenny Perry 37-34_071

Steve Flesch 39-32_071

Rocco Mediate 36-35_071

David Frost 37-35_072

Corey Pavin 36-36_072

Ken Duke 37-35_072

Robert Karlsson 40-32_072

Rod Pampling 36-36_072

Jesper Parnevik 37-35_072

Scott McCarron 37-35_072

Michael Allen 36-36_072

Ernie Els 37-35_072

Kent Jones 36-36_072

Colin Montgomerie 39-33_072

K.J. Choi 36-36_072

Vijay Singh 37-35_072

Billy Mayfair 36-36_072

Scott Dunlap 37-35_072

Ken Tanigawa 36-36_072

Glen Day 37-35_072

Scott Verplank 35-37_072

Mark Brooks 36-36_072

Steve Jones 36-36_072

Esteban Toledo 36-36_072

Lee Janzen 37-36_073

Willie Wood 36-37_073

Dicky Pride 35-38_073

Marco Dawson 36-37_073

John Huston 36-37_073

Doug Barron 35-38_073

Mark O’Meara 36-37_073

Joe Durant 37-36_073

Duffy Waldorf 36-38_074

Woody Austin 39-35_074

Jerry Kelly 35-39_074

Miguel Angel Jiménez 37-37_074

Brett Quigley 39-35_074

David Toms 36-38_074

Gene Sauers 37-37_074

Stephen Leaney 37-37_074

John Daly 36-38_074

Russ Cochran 38-36_074

Larry Mize 36-39_075

Darren Clarke 38-37_075

Shane Bertsch 39-36_075

Tim Herron 37-38_075

Stephen Ames 38-37_075

Mike Goodes 37-38_075

Dudley Hart 38-38_076

Frank Lickliter II 38-38_076

Tom Lehman 38-38_076

Olin Browne 36-40_076

Bob Estes 38-38_076

Bobby Wadkins 41-35_076

Tim Petrovic 36-41_077

Scott Hoch 38-39_077

Rich Beem 40-38_078

Peter Jacobsen 40-41_081

