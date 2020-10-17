CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some fans can watch Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field | FDA approves first virus drug | Latest test results in DC region
PGA Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 7:29 PM

Saturday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended

Mike Weir 68-63_131

Phil Mickelson 68-66_134

Retief Goosen 68-68_136

Brandt Jobe 68-68_136

Bernhard Langer 67-70_137

Wes Short, Jr. 69-68_137

Ernie Els 72-66_138

Paul Goydos 70-68_138

K.J. Choi 72-67_139

Jim Furyk 71-68_139

Scott Parel 69-70_139

Doug Barron 73-66_139

Jeff Maggert 70-69_139

Joey Sindelar 68-72_140

Paul Broadhurst 70-70_140

Steve Flesch 71-69_140

Jeff Sluman 70-71_141

Steve Pate 69-72_141

Rod Pampling 72-69_141

Tom Byrum 71-70_141

Chris DiMarco 69-72_141

Kevin Sutherland 69-72_141

Kenny Perry 71-70_141

Rocco Mediate 71-70_141

Kirk Triplett 71-71_142

Ken Duke 72-70_142

Robert Karlsson 72-70_142

Dicky Pride 73-69_142

John Huston 73-69_142

Colin Montgomerie 72-70_142

Gene Sauers 74-68_142

Glen Day 72-70_142

Willie Wood 73-70_143

Scott McCarron 72-71_143

Michael Allen 72-71_143

Jerry Kelly 74-69_143

Kent Jones 72-71_143

Tim Herron 75-68_143

Scott Dunlap 72-71_143

Miguel Angel Jiménez 74-69_143

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-73_143

Joe Durant 73-70_143

Mark Brooks 72-71_143

Larry Mize 75-69_144

Darren Clarke 75-69_144

Corey Pavin 72-72_144

Woody Austin 74-70_144

Vijay Singh 72-72_144

Jay Haas 71-73_144

Brett Quigley 74-70_144

Mark O’Meara 73-71_144

Stephen Leaney 74-70_144

John Daly 74-70_144

Lee Janzen 73-72_145

Jesper Parnevik 72-73_145

Billy Mayfair 72-73_145

David Toms 74-71_145

David Frost 72-74_146

Marco Dawson 73-73_146

Ken Tanigawa 72-75_147

Shane Bertsch 75-73_148

Duffy Waldorf 74-75_149

Tom Lehman 76-74_150

Bobby Wadkins 76-74_150

Scott Hoch 77-73_150

Olin Browne 76-75_151

Frank Lickliter II 76-76_152

Tim Petrovic 77-75_152

Rich Beem 78-75_153

Stephen Ames 75-78_153

Did not finish

David McKenzie 69_79

Bob Estes 76_76

Russ Cochran 74_74

Esteban Toledo 72_72

Mike Goodes 75_75

Scott Verplank 72_72

Steve Jones 72_72

Robin Byrd 69_69

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

