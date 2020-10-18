PGA Tour CJ Cup Par Scores

Sunday At Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 million Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses…

Sunday At Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 million Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,755,000 70-66-68-64_268 -20

Xander Schauffele (300), $1,053,000 66-64-74-66_270 -18

Tyrrell Hatton (163), $565,500 65-68-73-65_271 -17

Russell Henley (163), $565,500 66-68-67-70_271 -17

Talor Gooch (110), $390,000 70-65-69-68_272 -16

Joaquin Niemann (100), $351,000 72-68-69-66_275 -13

Lanto Griffin (88), $314,438 70-68-66-72_276 -12

Bubba Watson (88), $314,438 74-69-65-68_276 -12

Sebastián Muñoz (80), $282,750 71-70-67-69_277 -11

Harris English (75), $263,250 75-66-69-68_278 -10

Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 69-74-68-68_279 -9

Matthew Fitzpatrick (58), $190,320 69-68-72-71_280 -8

Viktor Hovland (58), $190,320 75-66-69-70_280 -8

Collin Morikawa (58), $190,320 71-65-71-73_280 -8

Ian Poulter (58), $190,320 69-70-73-68_280 -8

Justin Thomas (58), $190,320 72-66-68-74_280 -8

Mark Hubbard (48), $139,035 70-71-70-70_281 -7

Si Woo Kim (48), $139,035 69-74-69-69_281 -7

Ryan Palmer (48), $139,035 68-76-66-71_281 -7

Jon Rahm (48), $139,035 67-73-69-72_281 -7

Sergio Garcia (37), $91,956 71-70-72-69_282 -6

Harry Higgs (37), $91,956 72-67-70-73_282 -6

Danny Lee (37), $91,956 71-72-73-66_282 -6

Hideki Matsuyama (37), $91,956 70-68-70-74_282 -6

Robby Shelton (37), $91,956 73-70-70-69_282 -6

Kevin Streelman (37), $91,956 68-70-72-72_282 -6

Rory McIlroy (37), $91,956 73-69-66-74_282 -6

Abraham Ancer (25), $57,135 69-73-70-71_283 -5

Daniel Berger (25), $57,135 71-70-70-72_283 -5

Tyler Duncan (25), $57,135 67-71-72-73_283 -5

Rickie Fowler (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283 -5

Adam Hadwin (25), $57,135 75-69-69-70_283 -5

Brian Harman (25), $57,135 71-71-71-70_283 -5

Billy Horschel (25), $57,135 70-70-72-71_283 -5

Brooks Koepka (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283 -5

Shane Lowry (25), $57,135 72-74-70-67_283 -5

Richy Werenski (25), $57,135 74-68-70-71_283 -5

Patrick Cantlay (17), $40,560 71-72-74-67_284 -4

Joel Dahmen (17), $40,560 68-75-73-68_284 -4

Tom Hoge (17), $40,560 73-70-73-68_284 -4

Jordan Spieth (17), $40,560 74-74-69-67_284 -4

Byeong Hun An (13), $33,735 73-73-68-71_285 -3

Keegan Bradley (13), $33,735 75-70-68-72_285 -3

Cameron Champ (13), $33,735 74-69-74-68_285 -3

Sungjae Im (11), $27,885 78-69-72-67_286 -2

Kevin Kisner (11), $27,885 77-71-67-71_286 -2

Kevin Na (11), $27,885 76-66-73-71_286 -2

Hanbyeol Kim, $23,205 74-69-73-71_287 -1

Louis Oosthuizen (9), $23,205 70-73-74-70_287 -1

Carlos Ortiz (9), $23,205 72-71-72-72_287 -1

J.T. Poston (8), $21,645 78-70-71-69_288 E

Marc Leishman (6), $20,169 73-71-70-75_289 +1

Seonghyeon Kim, $20,169 77-70-69-73_289 +1

Matt Kuchar (6), $20,169 76-68-74-71_289 +1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (6), $20,169 78-73-70-68_289 +1

Justin Rose (6), $20,169 74-72-68-75_289 +1

Scottie Scheffler (6), $20,169 71-77-71-70_289 +1

Brendon Todd (6), $20,169 77-73-70-69_289 +1

Tommy Fleetwood (5), $19,208 77-71-72-70_290 +2

Jaekyeong Lee, $19,208 77-76-71-66_290 +2

Corey Conners (5), $18,720 77-70-72-72_291 +3

Andrew Landry (5), $18,720 71-69-74-77_291 +3

Nick Taylor (5), $18,720 71-74-72-74_291 +3

Joohyung Kim, $18,330 75-71-74-72_292 +4

Jim Herman (4), $17,843 78-69-72-75_294 +6

Mackenzie Hughes (4), $17,843 73-75-69-77_294 +6

Brendan Steele (4), $17,843 73-79-73-69_294 +6

Michael Thompson (4), $17,843 75-77-74-68_294 +6

Paul Casey (3), $17,258 75-77-67-76_295 +7

Dylan Frittelli (3), $17,258 74-72-74-75_295 +7

Jeongwoo Ham, $16,965 79-71-70-76_296 +8

Gary Woodland (3), $16,770 73-75-78-71_297 +9

Matthew Wolff (3), $16,575 80-73-69-77_299 +11

Adam Long (3), $16,380 78-72-72-78_300 +12

Sung Kang (3), $16,185 73-71-82-75_301 +13

Alex Noren (2), $15,990 77-73-79-76_305 +17

Tae Hee Lee, $15,795 75-75-82-74_306 +18

