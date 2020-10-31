PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Old Course at Broken Sound
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72
|Second Round
Darren Clarke 69-62_131
Robert Karlsson 65-66_131
Jim Furyk 64-68_132
Cameron Beckman 67-66_133
Kent Jones 67-66_133
Scott Parel 65-68_133
Bernhard Langer 65-68_133
Gene Sauers 69-65_134
Rod Pampling 69-65_134
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135
Tim Petrovic 67-68_135
Joe Durant 66-69_135
Vijay Singh 69-67_136
Tom Pernice Jr. 69-67_136
Stephen Leaney 70-66_136
Retief Goosen 67-69_136
Kevin Sutherland 67-69_136
Scott Hoch 67-69_136
Duffy Waldorf 65-71_136
Olin Browne 68-69_137
Tom Kite 67-70_137
Steve Flesch 67-70_137
David Toms 67-70_137
Brett Quigley 66-71_137
John Daly 64-73_137
Ernie Els 69-69_138
David McKenzie 69-69_138
Dudley Hart 67-71_138
Kirk Triplett 69-70_139
Scott Verplank 70-69_139
John Huston 70-69_139
Mike Goodes 69-70_139
José María Olazábal 70-69_139
Dicky Pride 71-68_139
Shane Bertsch 71-68_139
Joey Sindelar 68-71_139
Jeff Sluman 67-72_139
Tom Gillis 69-71_140
Bob Estes 70-70_140
Chris DiMarco 69-71_140
Kenny Perry 70-70_140
David Frost 71-69_140
Tom Lehman 68-72_140
Jeff Maggert 68-72_140
Jerry Kelly 68-72_140
Colin Montgomerie 69-72_141
Doug Barron 69-72_141
Mike Weir 69-72_141
Michael Allen 69-72_141
Wes Short, Jr. 68-73_141
Ken Duke 71-70_141
Brad Faxon 69-73_142
Glen Day 71-71_142
Tom Byrum 71-71_142
Billy Andrade 72-70_142
Tim Herron 72-70_142
Brandt Jobe 72-70_142
Jesper Parnevik 70-73_143
Corey Pavin 69-74_143
Paul Goydos 70-73_143
Scott McCarron 71-72_143
Robin Byrd 71-72_143
Lee Janzen 72-71_143
Jay Haas 73-70_143
Rich Beem 73-70_143
Ken Tanigawa 73-70_143
Scott Dunlap 70-74_144
Larry Mize 69-75_144
Rocco Mediate 74-70_144
Billy Mayfair 71-74_145
Carlos Franco 71-74_145
Gary Nicklaus 72-73_145
Mark Calcavecchia 77-68_145
Paul Broadhurst 73-73_146
Marco Dawson 74-72_146
Russ Cochran 69-78_147
Sandy Lyle 73-74_147
Woody Austin 74-74_148
Stephen Ames 79-69_148
Colt Ford 76-80_156
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.