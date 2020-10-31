PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Old Course at Broken Sound Boca Raton, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72 Second Round…

Saturday At The Old Course at Broken Sound Boca Raton, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72 Second Round Darren Clarke 69-62_131 Robert Karlsson 65-66_131 Jim Furyk 64-68_132 Cameron Beckman 67-66_133 Kent Jones 67-66_133 Scott Parel 65-68_133 Bernhard Langer 65-68_133 Gene Sauers 69-65_134 Rod Pampling 69-65_134 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135 Tim Petrovic 67-68_135 Joe Durant 66-69_135 Vijay Singh 69-67_136 Tom Pernice Jr. 69-67_136 Stephen Leaney 70-66_136 Retief Goosen 67-69_136 Kevin Sutherland 67-69_136 Scott Hoch 67-69_136 Duffy Waldorf 65-71_136 Olin Browne 68-69_137 Tom Kite 67-70_137 Steve Flesch 67-70_137 David Toms 67-70_137 Brett Quigley 66-71_137 John Daly 64-73_137 Ernie Els 69-69_138 David McKenzie 69-69_138 Dudley Hart 67-71_138 Kirk Triplett 69-70_139 Scott Verplank 70-69_139 John Huston 70-69_139 Mike Goodes 69-70_139 José María Olazábal 70-69_139 Dicky Pride 71-68_139 Shane Bertsch 71-68_139 Joey Sindelar 68-71_139 Jeff Sluman 67-72_139 Tom Gillis 69-71_140 Bob Estes 70-70_140 Chris DiMarco 69-71_140 Kenny Perry 70-70_140 David Frost 71-69_140 Tom Lehman 68-72_140 Jeff Maggert 68-72_140 Jerry Kelly 68-72_140 Colin Montgomerie 69-72_141 Doug Barron 69-72_141 Mike Weir 69-72_141 Michael Allen 69-72_141 Wes Short, Jr. 68-73_141 Ken Duke 71-70_141 Brad Faxon 69-73_142 Glen Day 71-71_142 Tom Byrum 71-71_142 Billy Andrade 72-70_142 Tim Herron 72-70_142 Brandt Jobe 72-70_142 Jesper Parnevik 70-73_143 Corey Pavin 69-74_143 Paul Goydos 70-73_143 Scott McCarron 71-72_143 Robin Byrd 71-72_143 Lee Janzen 72-71_143 Jay Haas 73-70_143 Rich Beem 73-70_143 Ken Tanigawa 73-70_143 Scott Dunlap 70-74_144 Larry Mize 69-75_144 Rocco Mediate 74-70_144 Billy Mayfair 71-74_145 Carlos Franco 71-74_145 Gary Nicklaus 72-73_145 Mark Calcavecchia 77-68_145 Paul Broadhurst 73-73_146 Marco Dawson 74-72_146 Russ Cochran 69-78_147 Sandy Lyle 73-74_147 Woody Austin 74-74_148 Stephen Ames 79-69_148 Colt Ford 76-80_156 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.