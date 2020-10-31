ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 6:04 PM

Saturday
At The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,906; Par: 72
Second Round

Darren Clarke 69-62_131

Robert Karlsson 65-66_131

Jim Furyk 64-68_132

Cameron Beckman 67-66_133

Kent Jones 67-66_133

Scott Parel 65-68_133

Bernhard Langer 65-68_133

Gene Sauers 69-65_134

Rod Pampling 69-65_134

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135

Tim Petrovic 67-68_135

Joe Durant 66-69_135

Vijay Singh 69-67_136

Tom Pernice Jr. 69-67_136

Stephen Leaney 70-66_136

Retief Goosen 67-69_136

Kevin Sutherland 67-69_136

Scott Hoch 67-69_136

Duffy Waldorf 65-71_136

Olin Browne 68-69_137

Tom Kite 67-70_137

Steve Flesch 67-70_137

David Toms 67-70_137

Brett Quigley 66-71_137

John Daly 64-73_137

Ernie Els 69-69_138

David McKenzie 69-69_138

Dudley Hart 67-71_138

Kirk Triplett 69-70_139

Scott Verplank 70-69_139

John Huston 70-69_139

Mike Goodes 69-70_139

José María Olazábal 70-69_139

Dicky Pride 71-68_139

Shane Bertsch 71-68_139

Joey Sindelar 68-71_139

Jeff Sluman 67-72_139

Tom Gillis 69-71_140

Bob Estes 70-70_140

Chris DiMarco 69-71_140

Kenny Perry 70-70_140

David Frost 71-69_140

Tom Lehman 68-72_140

Jeff Maggert 68-72_140

Jerry Kelly 68-72_140

Colin Montgomerie 69-72_141

Doug Barron 69-72_141

Mike Weir 69-72_141

Michael Allen 69-72_141

Wes Short, Jr. 68-73_141

Ken Duke 71-70_141

Brad Faxon 69-73_142

Glen Day 71-71_142

Tom Byrum 71-71_142

Billy Andrade 72-70_142

Tim Herron 72-70_142

Brandt Jobe 72-70_142

Jesper Parnevik 70-73_143

Corey Pavin 69-74_143

Paul Goydos 70-73_143

Scott McCarron 71-72_143

Robin Byrd 71-72_143

Lee Janzen 72-71_143

Jay Haas 73-70_143

Rich Beem 73-70_143

Ken Tanigawa 73-70_143

Scott Dunlap 70-74_144

Larry Mize 69-75_144

Rocco Mediate 74-70_144

Billy Mayfair 71-74_145

Carlos Franco 71-74_145

Gary Nicklaus 72-73_145

Mark Calcavecchia 77-68_145

Paul Broadhurst 73-73_146

Marco Dawson 74-72_146

Russ Cochran 69-78_147

Sandy Lyle 73-74_147

Woody Austin 74-74_148

Stephen Ames 79-69_148

Colt Ford 76-80_156

