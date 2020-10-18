PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Second Round
Mike Weir 68-63_131
Phil Mickelson 68-66_134
Retief Goosen 68-68_136
Brandt Jobe 68-68_136
Bernhard Langer 67-70_137
Wes Short, Jr. 69-68_137
Ernie Els 72-66_138
Paul Goydos 70-68_138
K.J. Choi 72-67_139
Jim Furyk 71-68_139
Scott Parel 69-70_139
Doug Barron 73-66_139
Jeff Maggert 70-69_139
Joey Sindelar 68-72_140
Paul Broadhurst 70-70_140
Steve Flesch 71-69_140
David McKenzie 69-71_140
Jeff Sluman 70-71_141
Steve Pate 69-72_141
Rod Pampling 72-69_141
Tom Byrum 71-70_141
Chris DiMarco 69-72_141
Kevin Sutherland 69-72_141
Kenny Perry 71-70_141
Rocco Mediate 71-70_141
Steve Jones 72-69_141
Robin Byrd 69-72_141
Kirk Triplett 71-71_142
Ken Duke 72-70_142
Robert Karlsson 72-70_142
Dicky Pride 73-69_142
John Huston 73-69_142
Colin Montgomerie 72-70_142
Gene Sauers 74-68_142
Glen Day 72-70_142
Willie Wood 73-70_143
Scott McCarron 72-71_143
Michael Allen 72-71_143
Jerry Kelly 74-69_143
Kent Jones 72-71_143
Tim Herron 75-68_143
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143
Miguel Angel Jiménez 74-69_143
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-73_143
Joe Durant 73-70_143
Scott Verplank 72-71_143
Mark Brooks 72-71_143
Larry Mize 75-69_144
Darren Clarke 75-69_144
Corey Pavin 72-72_144
Woody Austin 74-70_144
Vijay Singh 72-72_144
Jay Haas 71-73_144
Brett Quigley 74-70_144
Mark O’Meara 73-71_144
Stephen Leaney 74-70_144
John Daly 74-70_144
Bob Estes 76-68_144
Lee Janzen 73-72_145
Jesper Parnevik 72-73_145
Billy Mayfair 72-73_145
David Toms 74-71_145
David Frost 72-74_146
Marco Dawson 73-73_146
Russ Cochran 74-72_146
Esteban Toledo 72-74_146
Ken Tanigawa 72-75_147
Shane Bertsch 75-73_148
Duffy Waldorf 74-75_149
Tom Lehman 76-74_150
Bobby Wadkins 76-74_150
Scott Hoch 77-73_150
Olin Browne 76-75_151
Mike Goodes 75-76_151
Frank Lickliter II 76-76_152
Tim Petrovic 77-75_152
Rich Beem 78-75_153
