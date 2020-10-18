PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Second Round Mike Weir 68-63_131 Phil Mickelson 68-66_134 Retief Goosen 68-68_136 Brandt Jobe 68-68_136 Bernhard Langer 67-70_137 Wes Short, Jr. 69-68_137 Ernie Els 72-66_138 Paul Goydos 70-68_138 K.J. Choi 72-67_139 Jim Furyk 71-68_139 Scott Parel 69-70_139 Doug Barron 73-66_139 Jeff Maggert 70-69_139 Joey Sindelar 68-72_140 Paul Broadhurst 70-70_140 Steve Flesch 71-69_140 David McKenzie 69-71_140 Jeff Sluman 70-71_141 Steve Pate 69-72_141 Rod Pampling 72-69_141 Tom Byrum 71-70_141 Chris DiMarco 69-72_141 Kevin Sutherland 69-72_141 Kenny Perry 71-70_141 Rocco Mediate 71-70_141 Steve Jones 72-69_141 Robin Byrd 69-72_141 Kirk Triplett 71-71_142 Ken Duke 72-70_142 Robert Karlsson 72-70_142 Dicky Pride 73-69_142 John Huston 73-69_142 Colin Montgomerie 72-70_142 Gene Sauers 74-68_142 Glen Day 72-70_142 Willie Wood 73-70_143 Scott McCarron 72-71_143 Michael Allen 72-71_143 Jerry Kelly 74-69_143 Kent Jones 72-71_143 Tim Herron 75-68_143 Scott Dunlap 72-71_143 Miguel Angel Jiménez 74-69_143 Tom Pernice Jr. 70-73_143 Joe Durant 73-70_143 Scott Verplank 72-71_143 Mark Brooks 72-71_143 Larry Mize 75-69_144 Darren Clarke 75-69_144 Corey Pavin 72-72_144 Woody Austin 74-70_144 Vijay Singh 72-72_144 Jay Haas 71-73_144 Brett Quigley 74-70_144 Mark O’Meara 73-71_144 Stephen Leaney 74-70_144 John Daly 74-70_144 Bob Estes 76-68_144 Lee Janzen 73-72_145 Jesper Parnevik 72-73_145 Billy Mayfair 72-73_145 David Toms 74-71_145 David Frost 72-74_146 Marco Dawson 73-73_146 Russ Cochran 74-72_146 Esteban Toledo 72-74_146 Ken Tanigawa 72-75_147 Shane Bertsch 75-73_148 Duffy Waldorf 74-75_149 Tom Lehman 76-74_150 Bobby Wadkins 76-74_150 Scott Hoch 77-73_150 Olin Browne 76-75_151 Mike Goodes 75-76_151 Frank Lickliter II 76-76_152 Tim Petrovic 77-75_152 Rich Beem 78-75_153 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.