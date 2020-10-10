NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round GP W D L GF GA Pts North Carolina Courage 4 4 0 0 7 1 12 Washington Spirit 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 Houstan Dash 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 Chicago Red Stars 6 2 1 3 5 7 7…

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round

GP W D L GF GA Pts

North Carolina Courage 4 4 0 0 7 1 12

Washington Spirit 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

Houstan Dash 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Chicago Red Stars 6 2 1 3 5 7 7

OL Reign 4 1 2 1 1 2 5

Utah Royals 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Sky Blue 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

Portland Thorns 4 0 3 1 2 3 3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3

OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3

Semifinal Round Wednesday, July 22

Portland 0, Houston Dash 1

Sky Blue 2, Chicago Red Stars 3

Championship Sunday, July 26

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

