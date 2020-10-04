NHRA Midwest Nationals Results

Sunday At World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, Ill. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3.…

Sunday At World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, Ill. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Terry McMillen; 6. Antron Brown; 7. T.J. Zizzo; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Kyle Wurtzel; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Luigi Novelli; 12. Chris Karamesines; 13. Kebin Kinsley; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Todd Paton.

FUNNY CAR

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Ron Capps; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Bob Bode; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.690 seconds, 322.58 mph def. Steve Torrence, 9.111 seconds, 82.58 mph.

Funny Car — Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.884, 326.08 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.886, 333.00.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Leah Pruett, 3.676, 328.38 def. Pat Dakin, 11.817, 70.73; Terry McMillen, 3.777, 325.53 def. Todd Paton, 13.707, 54.81; T.J. Zizzo, 3.757, 325.92 def. Luigi Novelli, 4.206, 231.16; Antron Brown, 3.733, 328.06 def. Justin Ashley, 4.060, 224.92; Tony Schumacher, 3.754, 316.67 def. Kebin Kinsley, 7.943, 82.24; Doug Kalitta, 3.731, 328.22 def. Shawn Langdon, 9.260, 77.20; Billy Torrence, 3.738, 322.81 def. Chris Karamesines, 4.745, 158.00; Steve Torrence, 3.687, 329.50 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.787, 321.65;

QUARTERFINALS — B. Torrence, 3.717, 327.59 def. McMillen, 3.714, 323.50; Kalitta, 3.709, 321.42 def. Zizzo, 3.754, 324.83; S. Torrence, 3.710, 326.08 def. Brown, 3.733, 322.58; Schumacher, 3.750, 291.13 def. Pruett, Broke;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.948, 325.77 def. B. Torrence, 5.475, 126.03; Kalitta, 3.711, 321.50 def. Schumacher, Broke;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.690, 322.58 def. S. Torrence, 9.111, 82.58.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.053, 258.76 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 9.398, 88.18; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.894, 331.77 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 14.145, 65.73; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.907, 329.50 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 5.624, 129.99; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.945, 323.81 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.029, 156.17; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.885, 332.10 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 6.630, 95.37; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.959, 319.98 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.080, 266.21; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.641, 290.88 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 10.643, 102.54; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.919, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.174, 283.31;

QUARTERFINALS — Johnson Jr., 3.943, 324.51 def. Lee, 3.892, 330.72; Hagan, 4.085, 249.58 def. Capps, 5.182, 113.44; Beckman, 3.890, 329.50 def. D. Wilkerson, 3.976, 314.97; DeJoria, 3.918, 322.96 def. Todd, 6.559, 99.33;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 3.935, 328.62 def. DeJoria, 8.043, 87.47; Johnson Jr., 3.896, 327.98 def. Beckman, 3.903, 330.80;

FINAL — Johnson Jr., 3.884, 326.08 def. Hagan, 3.886, 333.00.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 642; 2. Doug Kalitta, 640; 3. Leah Pruett, 562; 4. Billy Torrence, 506; 5. Terry McMillen, 436; 6. Justin Ashley, 433; 7. Antron Brown, 425; 8. Shawn Langdon, 415; 9. Clay Millican, 347; 10. Tony Schumacher, 234.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 659; 2. Jack Beckman, 643; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 625; 4. Ron Capps, 527; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 480; 6. J.R. Todd, 473; 7. Bob Tasca III, 465; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 375; 9. Paul Lee, 319; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 303.

