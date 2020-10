NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Results

Sunday At Texas Motorplex Ennis, Texas TOP FUEL 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Doug Kalitta;…

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Lee Callaway; 12. Joey Haas; 13. Kebin Kinsley; 14. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR

1. Jack Beckman; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Ron Capps; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 7. Tim Wilkerson; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Jack Wyatt; 14. Gary Densham; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Todd Simpson.

PRO STOCK

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. Jason Line; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Val Smeland; 16. Troy Coughlin Jr..

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Jerry Savoie; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Andrew Hines; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Michael Phillips; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. John Hall; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Matt Smith.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.716 seconds, 328.78 mph def. Billy Torrence, 3.810 seconds, 323.43 mph.

Funny Car — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 328.46 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.943, 324.20.

Pro Stock — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.625, 206.39 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.588, 207.94.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.910, 191.16 def. Joey Gladstone, EBR, 7.005, 192.69.

Pro Modified — Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.805, 245.99 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.795, 247.43.

Top Fuel Harley — Randal Andras, Harley, 6.437, 227.88 def. Jay Turner, Harley, 6.606, 220.87.

Factory Stock Showdown — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 8.143, 142.49 def. David Kramer, Camaro, 8.197, 168.43.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Megan Meyer, 5.126, 279.09 def. Aaron Cooper, 5.647, 209.17.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.483, 267.96 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.511, 265.85.

Competition Eliminator — Brad Plourd, Ford, 6.271, 216.55 def. Don Thomas, Dragster, 6.807, 194.52.

Super Stock — Hayden Trumble, Chevy Camaro, 10.153, 128.73 def. Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.161, 141.00.

Stock Eliminator — Lowell Gerber, Chevy Chevelle, 10.523, 118.11 def. Dale Hulquist, Chevy Camaro, 11.133, 115.95.

Super Comp — Christopher Dodd, Dragster, 8.928, 170.86 def. Jason Kenny, Dragster, 8.922, 156.50.

Super Gas — Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.903, 151.89 def. Clark Mundt, Corvette, 9.915, 163.47.

Super Street — John Leibham, Chevy Camaro, 10.934, 150.92 def. Chris Haralson, Camaro, 10.880, 130.34.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Scott Barker, Dragster, 6.410, 203.89 def. Danny Nelson, Dragster, 6.151, 236.55.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Doug Kalitta, 3.713, 328.38 def. Antron Brown, 3.762, 324.51; Billy Torrence, 3.711, 324.59 def. Clay Millican, 3.797, 310.63; Justin Ashley, 3.801, 292.14 def. Lee Callaway, 3.904, 297.02; Leah Pruett, 3.780, 317.27 def. Scott Palmer, 3.778, 317.57; Tony Schumacher, 3.733, 321.73 def. Joey Haas, 3.938, 301.87; Steve Torrence, 3.704, 328.30 def. Cameron Ferre, 11.292, 52.74; Shawn Langdon, 3.742, 307.44 def. Kebin Kinsley, 4.217, 231.40;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.825, 311.77 def. Pruett, 3.863, 293.86; Kalitta, 3.723, 328.46 def. Ashley, 3.764, 312.78; B. Torrence, 3.741, 326.00 def. Schumacher, 3.789, 310.84; S. Torrence, 3.726, 327.51 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.720, 326.79 def. Langdon, 3.780, 318.62; B. Torrence, 3.746, 326.95 def. Kalitta, 4.182, 261.27;

FINAL — S. Torrence, 3.716, 328.78 def. B. Torrence, 3.810, 323.43.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.939, 324.05 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.275, 229.31; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.089, 273.22 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 4.699, 186.61; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.907, 327.98 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.188, 293.92; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.948, 321.88 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.134, 312.21; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.885, 330.63 def. Todd Simpson, Chevy Camaro, 6.845, 100.28; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.933, 326.16 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.981, 324.98; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.949, 324.83 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.911, 119.18; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.881, 331.36 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.932, 330.39;

QUARTERFINALS — Beckman, 3.908, 327.35 def. Wilkerson, 4.796, 164.43; Capps, 3.903, 327.35 def. DeJoria, 11.211, 76.74; Hagan, 3.928, 326.63 def. Todd, 3.987, 326.00; Tasca III, 3.972, 324.83 def. Johnson Jr., 4.348, 218.09;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 3.903, 329.34 def. Tasca III, 3.934, 328.22; Hagan, 3.907, 326.08 def. Capps, 3.958, 318.84;

FINAL — Beckman, 3.908, 328.46 def. Hagan, 3.943, 324.20.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.593, 208.52 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.566, 207.85 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.590, 208.33; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.600, 206.32 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.607, 207.43; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.609, 208.46 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.629, 207.02; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.581, 207.72 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.639, 206.89; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.584, 208.78 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.690, 206.45; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.596, 206.73 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.652, 205.85; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 207.37 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.624, 206.73;

QUARTERFINALS — Hartford, 6.629, 206.04 def. Butner, 6.645, 206.83; Enders, 6.608, 208.42 def. Kramer, 6.610, 208.07; Coughlin, 6.629, 206.48 def. Line, 6.631, 200.80; Anderson, 6.590, 207.88 def. Laughlin, 6.629, 206.23;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.641, 206.76 def. Enders, 6.625, 207.43; Anderson, 6.612, 207.40 def. Coughlin, 6.627, 206.07;

FINAL — Hartford, 6.625, 206.39 def. Anderson, 6.588, 207.94.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Joey Gladstone, 6.987, 190.03 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Cory Reed, 6.965, 193.90 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 7.002, 197.88; Angie Smith, 6.868, 199.35 def. John Hall, Suzuki, 6.924, 193.40; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.844, 198.17 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.921, 192.77; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.917, 191.40 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.999, 192.38; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.834, 197.94 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.980, 195.90; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.841, 197.57 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.980, 191.76; Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 8.911, 99.67 def. Matt Smith, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — Gladstone, 6.975, 191.46 def. Phillips, 9.774, 87.21; Savoie, 6.973, 189.50 def. Reed, 6.965, 193.99; Krawiec, 6.868, 197.33 def. A. Smith, 6.932, 193.82; Sampey, 6.840, 195.76 def. Hines, 6.938, 195.45;

SEMIFINALS — Savoie, 6.929, 190.08 def. Krawiec, 6.941, 188.31; Gladstone, 6.957, 191.62 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Savoie, 6.910, 191.16 def. Gladstone, 7.005, 192.69.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 764; 2. Doug Kalitta, 713; 3. Leah Pruett, 616; 4. Billy Torrence, 598; 5. Shawn Langdon, 491; 6. Antron Brown, 458; 7. Justin Ashley, 453; 8. Terry McMillen, 436; 9. Clay Millican, 381; 10. Tony Schumacher, 294.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 762; 2. Jack Beckman, 758; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 685; 4. Ron Capps, 588; 5. (tie) Bob Tasca III, 538; Tim Wilkerson, 538; 7. J.R. Todd, 526; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 414; 9. Paul Lee, 351; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 335.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 696; 2. Jason Line, 665; 3. Jeg Coughlin, 603; 4. Matt Hartford, 515; 5. Greg Anderson, 488; 6. Alex Laughlin, 468; 7. Chris McGaha, 382; 8. Deric Kramer, 371; 9. Aaron Stanfield, 368; 10. Bo Butner, 365.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 503; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 453; 3. Andrew Hines, 442; 4. Angelle Sampey, 411; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 387; 6. Angie Smith, 307; 7. Ryan Oehler, 301; 8. Steve Johnson, 271; 9. Jerry Savoie, 267; 10. Hector Arana Jr, 252.

