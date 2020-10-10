NHL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND At Toronto (1)Philadelphia 4, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2 (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0 (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3 (5)Vancouver 4, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) EASTERN CONFERENCE At Toronto (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (1)Philadelphia 3 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 (2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT WESTERN CONFERENCE At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (5)Vancouver 3 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0 Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 (3)Dallas 4, (2)Colorado 3 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta EASTERN CONFERENCE (2)Tampa Bay 4, (6)N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT WESTERN CONFERENCE (3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT STANLEY CUP FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta (2)Tampa Bay 4, (3)Dallas 2 Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, Sept. 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2 Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT Saturday, Sept. 26 Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT Monday, Sept. 28: Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.