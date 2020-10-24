NASCAR-Xfinity O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Harrison Burton,…

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200 laps, 51 points.

2. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

3. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 44.

5. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

6. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

7. (2) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

8. (31) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (24) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (26) Matt Mills, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (11) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

15. (27) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

17. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (21) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, reargear, 197, 19.

19. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

20. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 197, 17.

21. (29) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 196, 16.

22. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 194, 15.

23. (32) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 190, 0.

24. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 184, 13.

25. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 177, 23.

26. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 175, 29.

27. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 175, 17.

28. (33) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 169, 9.

29. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 8.

30. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 7.

31. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, garage, 136, 8.

32. (19) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 132, 16.

33. (14) Austin Hill, Toyota, suspension, 107, 0.

34. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, fuelpump, 55, 3.

35. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 40, 2.

36. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 6, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.866 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 35 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .445 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-34; B.Jones 35-47; H.Burton 48-51; N.Gragson 52; H.Burton 53; N.Gragson 54-81; H.Burton 82-98; J.Allgaier 99-132; R.Chastain 133; J.Williams 134; J.Burton 135-137; H.Burton 138; J.Burton 139-142; R.Chastain 143-160; J.Haley 161-163; R.Chastain 164-174; J.Allgaier 175; A.Cindric 176-185; N.Gragson 186-199; H.Burton 200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 3 times for 43 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 35 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 34 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 30 laps; H.Burton, 5 times for 24 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Burton, 2 times for 7 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Williams, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 9; A.Cindric, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; J.Haley, 3; B.Jones, 3; H.Burton, 3; N.Gragson, 2; A.Allmendinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 3133; 2. A.Cindric, 3103; 3. J.Allgaier, 3097; 4. J.Haley, 3093; 5. B.Jones, 3090; 6. R.Chastain, 3078; 7. N.Gragson, 3069; 8. R.Sieg, 3050; 9. H.Burton, 2160; 10. M.Annett, 2128; 11. B.Brown, 2126; 12. R.Herbst, 2093; 13. J.Clements, 615; 14. A.Labbe, 583; 15. J.Williams, 567; 16. D.Hemric, 543.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.