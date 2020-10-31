NASCAR-Xfinity Draft Top 250 Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Martinsville. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250 laps,…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 45.

3. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250, 53.

4. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

5. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 49.

6. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 250, 31.

7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250, 31.

8. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

9. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 37.

10. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 41.

11. (9) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 39.

13. (14) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

14. (39) JJ Yeley, Ford, 250, 0.

15. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

16. (15) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

17. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 250, 0.

18. (12) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 250, 19.

19. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (38) Mason Diaz, Toyota, 250, 17.

21. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (19) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 249, 15.

23. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 249, 14.

24. (35) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 249, 13.

25. (27) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 248, 12.

26. (36) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 248, 19.

27. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 247, 10.

28. (20) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 246, 9.

29. (26) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 246, 8.

30. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 246, 7.

31. (28) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, 245, 6.

32. (37) Carl Long, Toyota, 244, 5.

33. (29) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 239, 4.

34. (17) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 233, 3.

35. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, electrical, 230, 0.

36. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 0.

37. (32) Chad Finchum, Toyota, engine, 120, 1.

38. (18) Matt Mills, Toyota, garage, 103, 1.

39. (31) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 61.672 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.355 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 63 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 0-42; N.Gragson 43-63; H.Burton 64; J.Yeley 65-69; H.Burton 70-80; N.Gragson 81-82; H.Burton 83-92; R.Chastain 93-123; A.Allmendinger 124-184; H.Burton 185-190; A.Allmendinger 191-197; H.Burton 198-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): H.Burton, 5 times for 81 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 68 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 42 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 31 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 23 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 9; A.Cindric, 5; H.Burton, 4; J.Haley, 3; J.Allgaier, 3; B.Jones, 3; N.Gragson, 2; A.Allmendinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 4000; 2. A.Cindric, 4000; 3. J.Haley, 4000; 4. J.Allgaier, 4000; 5. N.Gragson, 2259; 6. R.Chastain, 2235; 7. B.Jones, 2232; 8. H.Burton, 2211; 9. R.Sieg, 2181; 10. M.Annett, 2159; 11. B.Brown, 2145; 12. R.Herbst, 2124; 13. J.Clements, 637; 14. A.Labbe, 593; 15. J.Williams, 585; 16. D.Hemric, 543.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

