NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck SpeedyCash.com 400 Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Sheldon Creed,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 152 laps, 59 points.

2. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 152, 47.

3. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 152, 44.

4. (20) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 152, 33.

5. (2) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 152, 41.

6. (7) Matt Crafton, Ford, 152, 47.

7. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 152, 30.

8. (29) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 152, 29.

9. (11) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 152, 34.

10. (23) Tanner Gray, Ford, 152, 27.

11. (16) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 152, 26.

12. (28) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 152, 25.

13. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 152, 24.

14. (22) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 152, 23.

15. (36) James Buescher, Chevrolet, 152, 22.

16. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 152, 21.

17. (19) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 152, 20.

18. (26) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 152, 19.

19. (32) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 151, 0.

20. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 151, 32.

21. (5) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 151, 26.

22. (30) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 151, 15.

23. (15) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 150, 14.

24. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 149, 13.

25. (10) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 145, 20.

26. (35) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 143, 11.

27. (34) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, brakes, 131, 10.

28. (21) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, accident, 129, 9.

29. (13) Trevor Bayne, Chevrolet, engine, 118, 8.

30. (27) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, vibration, 115, 7.

31. (12) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 105, 7.

32. (4) Grant Enfinger, Ford, engine, 91, 9.

33. (17) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 5.

34. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, suspension, 49, 5.

35. (24) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, accident, 42, 5.

36. (37) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, ignition, 36, 5.

37. (33) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 5.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

