NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Clean Harbors 200 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 139 laps, 44 points.

2. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 139, 55.

3. (8) Austin Hill, Toyota, 139, 48.

4. (6) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 139, 38.

5. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 139, 49.

6. (14) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 139, 43.

7. (22) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 139, 30.

8. (5) Matt Crafton, Ford, 139, 40.

9. (12) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 139, 28.

10. (11) Trevor Bayne, Chevrolet, 139, 27.

11. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 139, 42.

12. (21) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 138, 25.

13. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 138, 29.

14. (28) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 138, 23.

15. (35) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 138, 22.

16. (34) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 138, 0.

17. (23) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 138, 20.

18. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 138, 25.

19. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 137, 18.

20. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 136, 17.

21. (24) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 136, 16.

22. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 135, 15.

23. (33) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 135, 14.

24. (20) Colin Garrett, Chevrolet, 135, 0.

25. (16) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 134, 12.

26. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 133, 11.

27. (29) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 133, 10.

28. (30) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

29. (27) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 130, 8.

30. (15) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 127, 7.

31. (26) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, vibration, 108, 6.

32. (32) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 91, 5.

33. (10) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, accident, 39, 4.

34. (7) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, accident, 38, 3.

35. (25) David Gravel, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 2.

36. (19) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 37, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.931 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 44 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .111 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0; S.Creed 1-33; A.Hill 34-46; Z.Smith 47-53; S.Creed 54-81; Z.Smith 82-103; G.Enfinger 104; C.Smith 105; C.Eckes 106-112; J.Sauter 113; T.Gilliland 114-116; B.Moffitt 117-123; Z.Smith 124-131; B.Moffitt 132-139

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 61 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 37 laps; B.Moffitt, 2 times for 15 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 3 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Smith, 2 times for 1 lap; J.Sauter, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: S.Creed, 3; G.Enfinger, 3; A.Hill, 2; Z.Smith, 2; B.Moffitt, 1; M.Crafton, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; R.Lessard, 1; S.Mayer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. S.Creed, 3085; 2. A.Hill, 3076; 3. B.Moffitt, 3065; 4. Z.Smith, 3064; 5. G.Enfinger, 3057; 6. M.Crafton, 3049; 7. B.Rhodes, 3031; 8. T.Ankrum, 3006; 9. C.Eckes, 2139; 10. T.Gilliland, 2101; 11. D.Kraus, 570; 12. R.Lessard, 468; 13. J.Sauter, 458; 14. T.Gray, 452; 15. S.Friesen, 415; 16. A.Self, 311.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.