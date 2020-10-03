NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Chevrolet Silverado 250 Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 94…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 94 laps, 40 points.

2. (25) Trevor Bayne, Chevrolet, 94, 35.

3. (5) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 94, 47.

4. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 94, 44.

5. (34) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 94, 12.

6. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 94, 31.

7. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 94, 38.

8. (7) Matt Crafton, Ford, 94, 30.

9. (28) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 94, 0.

10. (17) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 94, 38.

11. (14) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 94, 35.

12. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 94, 35.

13. (4) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 94, 24.

14. (22) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 94, 23.

15. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 94, 22.

16. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 94, 26.

17. (13) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 94, 0.

18. (6) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 93, 27.

19. (2) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 93, 35.

20. (19) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 93, 17.

21. (38) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 93, 16.

22. (36) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 93, 15.

23. (32) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 93, 14.

24. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 92, 13.

25. (30) Jason White, Toyota, 92, 12.

26. (37) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 92, 0.

27. (27) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 88, 10.

28. (10) Todd Gilliland, Ford, engine, 47, 22.

29. (12) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 47, 8.

30. (23) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 11.

31. (16) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 6.

32. (18) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 5.

33. (3) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 5.

34. (20) Danny Bohn, Toyota, accident, 12, 5.

35. (33) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 5.

36. (29) Korbin Forrister, Ford, accident, 12, 5.

37. (35) Joe Nemechek, Ford, accident, 12, 5.

38. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 5.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

