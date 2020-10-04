NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200 laps, 40 points.

2. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 41.

3. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

4. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

5. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

6. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 200, 31.

7. (30) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

8. (23) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 200, 35.

9. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

11. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

12. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

13. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 0.

16. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 200, 0.

18. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 35.

19. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 17.

21. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 16.

22. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 33.

23. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 198, 27.

24. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 192, 14.

25. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 192, 16.

26. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 188, 20.

27. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 188, 10.

28. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 188, 9.

29. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 8.

30. (38) James Davison, Ford, 118, 7.

31. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 108, 7.

32. (2) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 7.

33. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 108, 4.

34. (31) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 108, 3.

35. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 2.

36. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, overheating, 79, 1.

37. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 57, 1.

38. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 8, 1.

39. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 1, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.631 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 5 minutes, 58 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.086 seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 58 among 18 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-16; J.Logano 17-18; D.Hamlin 19-26; M.McDowell 27; A.Almirola 28-32; R.Blaney 33; A.Almirola 34; E.Jones 35; R.Blaney 36; E.Jones 37-41; R.Blaney 42-49; J.Logano 50; E.Jones 51; C.Elliott 52-54; A.Almirola 55-57; C.Buescher 58-61; K.Harvick 62; C.Elliott 63-65; B.Keselowski 66-67; C.Elliott 68-69; C.Buescher 70-74; E.Jones 75; C.Buescher 76-81; E.Jones 82-86; M.DiBenedetto 87-88; C.Ware 89; C.Elliott 90-106; J.Johnson 107; C.Elliott 108-113; J.Logano 114-116; M.Truex 117; T.Reddick 118; M.Truex 119-121; K.Harvick 122; D.Hamlin 123; M.Truex 124-125; B.Keselowski 126; T.Reddick 127; B.Keselowski 128; B.Wallace 129-134; B.Keselowski 135-136; J.Logano 137-148; T.Hill 149; J.Logano 150-152; W.Byron 153; J.Logano 154-158; C.Elliott 159; J.Logano 160; C.Elliott 161; B.Wallace 162; J.Logano 163-166; C.Elliott 167-169; J.Logano 170-179; B.Wallace 180-182; J.Logano 183-186; M.DiBenedetto 187; C.Elliott 188-192; M.DiBenedetto 193-199; D.Hamlin 200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 10 times for 45 laps; C.Elliott, 9 times for 41 laps; D.Hamlin, 5 times for 26 laps; C.Buescher, 3 times for 15 laps; E.Jones, 5 times for 13 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 3 times for 10 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 10 laps; A.Almirola, 3 times for 9 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 6 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 6 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Johnson, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Custer, 1; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 3104; 2. D.Hamlin, 3101; 3. B.Keselowski, 3059; 4. M.Truex, 3058; 5. J.Logano, 3054; 6. C.Elliott, 3053; 7. A.Bowman, 3052; 8. Ky.Busch, 3043; 9. Ku.Busch, 3041; 10. C.Bowyer, 3032; 11. A.Almirola, 3025; 12. A.Dillon, 3020; 13. R.Blaney, 2098; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2092; 15. C.Custer, 2088; 16. W.Byron, 2075.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

