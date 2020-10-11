CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Muskovski scores 2, LAFC beat Sounders 3-1

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 9:52 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Muskovski scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night.

Musovski scored on a header from left of the goal mouth off a set piece to give LAFC (7-6-3) a 1-0 lead at the 15th minute.

Francisco Ginella made it a two-goal lead in the 65th minute. Nicolás Lodeiro put the Sounders (9-4-3) on the board in the 77th minute. Muskovski sealed it in the 84th.

LAFC has won three of its last four matches. Seattle saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

