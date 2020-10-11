CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Mullins scores, Toronto tops…

Mullins scores, Toronto tops Cincinnati for 5th straight win

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mullins scored his first goal of the season and Toronto FC extended its winning streak to five games with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Mullins scored in the 29th minute when Patrick Laryea drove deep to the right of the goal and passed it back out to Mullins, who had a clear shot on net.

Toronto (12-2-4) has not lost since Sept. 5, when Vancouver notched a 3-2 win.

Cincinnati (3-11-4) has lost four in a row and hasn’t won since a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up