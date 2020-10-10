CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Morgan scores on penalty kick, Inter Miami beats Houston 1-0

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 8:11 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, leading Inter Miami a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

The shot was set up when Houston’s Aljaz Struna committed a foul in the penalty area. The goal was Morgan’s fifth of the season.

Miami (5-10-2) won its second straight and moved within a point of Nashville for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Houston (4-6-7) and Colorado have 19 points and are tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

