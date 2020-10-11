CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Monteiro, Santos score, Union tops Impact 2-1

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 10:27 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored in a nine-minute span and the Philadelphia Union beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Sunday night.

Monteiro took a well-placed lead pass from Ilsinho on the right side and just beat the keeper on the near post in the 39th minute. Santos — also set up by Ilsinho — took a cross and tapped it in a largely untended net.

Amar Sejdic got Montreal on the board at the 65th minute.

With the win, Philadelphia (10-3-4) trails Eastern Conference-leading Toronto by three points. The Impact (6-9-2) are in eighth place in the East.

