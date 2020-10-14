CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
Minnesota game vs. Chicago postponed due to suspected virus

The Associated Press

October 14, 2020, 7:38 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The match between the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 among the United club.

The match was postponed for further testing. No reschedule date has been determined.

United is scheduled to host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United’s scheduled match against FC Dallas last Sunday was also postponed after the team confirmed positive COVID-19 tests from two players.

Chicago is slated to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

